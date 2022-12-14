Big win for TN U-19 Women

PUNE: Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala by 61 runs in the BCCI U-19 Women’s one-day league here. Set to chase 165, Kerala was bowled out for 103 with TN’s Priyanshi Pande taking four for 15. TN will next take on Uttarakhand in the pre-quarters on December 17.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 164/9 in 50 overs (Aafreen A Sait 26, KP Sathvika 37, Aleena 3/19) bt Kerala 103 in 35.2 overs (Diya Gireesh 26, Priyanshi Pande 4/15) Points: TN 4 (16); Kerala 0 (12)