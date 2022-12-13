Tanmay bails out Hyderabad against TN
HYDERABAD: Riding on an unbeaten century from skipper Tanmay Agarwal, host Hyderabad reached 256 for five against Tamil Nadu at the end of the first day of its Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday.
Put in to bat, Hyderabad received a double jolt early on losing two wickets with just three runs on the board. Tanmay then patiently went about steadying the ship by stitching together a few valuable partnerships. In particular, his crucial 141-run association with Ravi Teja for the fifth wicket helped his team post a respectable score besides frustrating the visiting team bowlers.
Tanmay was unbeaten on 116 (210b, 14x4) and Ravi Teja compiled a priceless 72 (97b, 6x4, 3x6) as the duo’s enterprising partnership saved their team’s blushes. When play ended early due to bad light, Tanmay had found able partner in Mickil Jaiswal who was batting on 32 (5x4) in an unbroken sixth wicket stand of 69 runs. For Tamil Nadu, lanky pacer Sandeep Warrier emerged the pick of the bowlers taking three for 52, while left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and fast bowler L Vignesh took a wicket apiece.
Brief scores: Hyderabad (1st innings) 256/5 in 70.4 overs (T Agarwal 116 batting, Ravi Teja 72, S Warrier 3/52) vs Tamil Nadu
