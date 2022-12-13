3 from Tiruvoor win gold at Asian-level boxing competition

TIRUVALLUR: Three youth from Tiruvallur added pride to the state on Tuesday winning gold medals at an Asian level boxing competition and subsequently getting qualified for the global level competition that would be held at a later date. Several youngsters participated in the boxing competition conducted by Young Sports of India two months ago in which five students from the Tiruvoor boxing academy participated and won gold medals qualifying for the Asian level competitions.

Subsequently, they participated in the competition that was held on December 2nd in Thiruvananthapuram. Three students namely R Praveen Kumar, R Vignesh and Darshan Sri won gold medals in 80-85 kgs, 70-75 kgs and 32-34 kgs respectively. Madhesh Kumar from the academy also won a silver medal in the 80-85 kgs category.