Hope Rohit Sharma returns for 2nd Test against BAN: KL Rahul

Talking about playing Test cricket after a long time, Rahul said, "You have to try to go back to your basics. I think for us as a team we played a lot of Test matches and it's only about reminding ourselves and each other what worked for us in the past and trying to repeat that. Each time we played in different formats it was a challenge the mind space of each individual player is quite different and it is important to back the players and let them make their own decisions. We know that every player will turn up each day when they play for their country. It's really important for us to enjoy our cricket and not really think too much. It's about we are playing this format what is it that we required to do as a team and what we need to do as individuals to win the game for your team and your country."

"You cant always have the same approach. It totally depends on the conditions where you are. There is a World Test Championship qualification for us so we will have to be aggressive to know where we stand. Its Test cricket so each day we will assess in each session what is required for the team at that particular moment," he further added.