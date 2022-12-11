Tamil Nadu women’s Under-19 team back to winning ways

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu returned to winning ways in the Women’s Under-19 tournament with a four-wicket victory over Hyderabad in Group E in Pune on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu, which opted to field first after winning the toss, first restricted Hyderabad to 170 for nine and later chased the target down with 25 balls to spare.

Opening batter Aafreen A Sait struck a patient 66 off 121 balls (9 fours) and added 60 runs with KP Sathvika (34 not out) for the fifth wicket to play an important role in Tamil Nadu’s win.