Jeppiaar emerges victorious in inter-zonal basketball tournament

CHENNAI: The Jeppiaar Institute of Technology (JIT, Sriperumbudur) boys team emerged victorious in the Anna University inter-zonal basketball tournament for the 11th time in a row. In the event held at the Sri Eshwar College of Engineering (Coimbatore) recently, Jeppiaar defeated the ‘home team’ 75-56 in the final to clinch the top prize. Eight zone winners and runners-up had participated in the tournament that was conducted by the Anna University Sports Board.
RESULT: Final: Jeppiaar Institute of Technology 75 (Mukesh 25, Alwyn 18, Sanjay 14) bt Sri Eshwar College of Engineering 56 (Vinith 13, Vijay 13)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android