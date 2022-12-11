Jeppiaar emerges victorious in inter-zonal basketball tournament

CHENNAI: The Jeppiaar Institute of Technology (JIT, Sriperumbudur) boys team emerged victorious in the Anna University inter-zonal basketball tournament for the 11th time in a row. In the event held at the Sri Eshwar College of Engineering (Coimbatore) recently, Jeppiaar defeated the ‘home team’ 75-56 in the final to clinch the top prize. Eight zone winners and runners-up had participated in the tournament that was conducted by the Anna University Sports Board.

RESULT: Final: Jeppiaar Institute of Technology 75 (Mukesh 25, Alwyn 18, Sanjay 14) bt Sri Eshwar College of Engineering 56 (Vinith 13, Vijay 13)