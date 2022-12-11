El Khayati show in Chennaiyin’s thumping victory

New NorthEast head coach Vincenzo Annese was taking charge of his team for the first time following the departure of Marco Balbul. It was a difficult start to his time in charge, but there were some positives to take back from the match. Wilmar Gil Jordan was on target from the penalty spot while Romain Philippoteaux smashed in a great volley in the second half. Rochharzela added another goal for the Highlanders five minutes into stoppage time.