Change, the eternal constant on golf courses

In a defining moment, the TNGF and Cosmopolitan Club have come to an amicable settlement of their differences (October 28), with Justice L Nageswara Rao acting as the mediator.

The Special Leave Petition, filed by the Cosmopolitan Club against the impugned final judgement and order dated August 11 in favour of the TNGF and passed by the Madras High Court, has been dismissed as withdrawn by the Supreme Court.