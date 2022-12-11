Change, the eternal constant on golf courses
CHENNAI: Course correction of one’s game is a constant in golf, more than in any other sport. Even with a full muscle memory bank, and complete mastery over technique, there are occasions when a body twitch or a one degree opening of the club on downswing can ruin a scratch player’s scorecard. For high handicappers, it is nothing short of agony.
In the normal course of events, these are not the only changes that pop up unscripted. Often, free-ranging dogs make a comfortable fox hole in a bunker for themselves, leave a deep depression, justifying angry outbursts and cries of agony on the course.
Golf in Chennai may have hit a pause button because of the effects of Cyclone Mandous, but there is plenty of action behind the scenes. An active tournament calendar has been put up at the Madras Gymkhana Golf Annexe with the introduction of the Senior category in the ‘Golfer of the Year’ award. Surely an acknowledgement of the importance of the senior citizens on the course.
End of decade-old dispute
In a defining moment, the TNGF and Cosmopolitan Club have come to an amicable settlement of their differences (October 28), with Justice L Nageswara Rao acting as the mediator.
The Special Leave Petition, filed by the Cosmopolitan Club against the impugned final judgement and order dated August 11 in favour of the TNGF and passed by the Madras High Court, has been dismissed as withdrawn by the Supreme Court.
The new Club House coming up at a brisk pace is expected to be inaugurated by the TNGF around mid-April next year. In a warm, inclusive message, TNGF president N Srinivasan invited all golfers to attend the opening ceremony. His repeated emphasis on “our course” during the short speech he gave at the “Open House” held on December 7, was very well received by all present.
Food and beverages
There is a lot of anticipation as to what all facilities would be available and what the entitlements would be. The answer to the first question is taking the form of a wish list with all members giving what they have missed the most till now. Many lady golfers would like to see quality changing rooms. KC Raghunathan, associate secretary, TNGF, said that quality locker facilities and changing rooms are being planned.
Parking facilities will be created around the club house area. Food options would now be on par with other top golf courses in the country, he added. The committee is also weighing in on whether to opt for a catering contract or outsource the same.
Srinivasan laid to rest all speculation regarding access to the new Club House by assuring everyone that the facility is open to all active golfers, and not restricted to TNGF members.“Golfers are one big family and they are welcome to the Club House,” added Raghunathan. All in all, the Tamil New Year is set for a happy start.
Sequence of play
With the opening of the Club House, it is finally hoped that the game can start and finish at the club house, as is the case in most golf clubs. In fact, golfers finishing a round or the front nine, watched by golfers in a packed restaurant, is par for the course in the KGA, Poona Club or Wellington Golf Course.
Once the club house becomes functional, a revised sequence of play at the TNGF is inevitable. Will it be 7 holes, a break and 11 holes or will it be a straightforward nine holes, break and back nine holes, is the question engaging the players.
Change in sequence of play is akin to rerouting of traffic to battle traffic congestion. The same holes and the same obstacles, but you follow a different path. Golfers at the TNGF would be adept at coping with the change since that would be the third change in sequence of play in less than a year.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android