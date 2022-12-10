SEMI JOY FOR CROATIA - Livakovic emerges hero as Brazil loses 4-2

But substitute Bruno Petkovic had other ideas, stroking in a 116th-minute equaliser with Croatia’s first shot on target in the match to take the game to the nerve-shredding shootout.

And it was the European side which emerged victorious once more, having done so by the same method against Japan in the last 16, to set up a semi-final meeting with the Netherlands or Argentina on Tuesday.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Neymar as he equalled Brazil legend Pele’s ‘official’ goalscoring record of 77 for the men’s national team with his spectacular goal.

Fifa only counts games between two nations and some of Pele’s goals came in friendlies against club sides.

Neymar has made 124 Brazil appearances, equalling Pele’s tally from 92 games.

He equalled the record at the end of the first period of extra time when he combined with West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, shrugged off Borna Sosa and fired into the roof of the net from four yards.

The 30-year-old made his debut on 10 August 2010, scoring his first international goal in the 28th minute of a 2-0 win over the USA.

Eight of his goals have come in World Cups - four in 2014, two in 2018 and two so far in this tournament in Qatar - with another five coming in the Copa America.

He won the Confederations Cup in 2013, but his best World Cup run came when Brazil reached the semi-finals in 2014, while his best Copa America campaign ended with a runner-up spot in 2021.

RESULT: Croatia 1 (Petkovic 116) drew with Brazil 1 (Neymar 105+1). Croatia won 4-2 on penalties