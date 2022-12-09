India A bags 310-run first innings lead on third day
SYLHET: Jayant Yadav (83 off 150 balls, 10 fours), Saurabh Kumar (55 off 39 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and Navdeep Saini (50 not out off 68 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) struck half-centuries as India A bagged a mammoth 310-run first innings lead before declaring at 562 for nine against Bangladesh A on the third day of the second Test here on Thursday.
India skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who had completed his ton on Wednesday, was removed for 157 (248 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes) in the first session of the day.
At stumps, the home team was 49 for two in 30 overs in its second innings, still behind by 261 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh A 252 & 49/2 in 30 overs vs India A 562/9 decl. in 147.1 overs (A Easwaran 157, Jayant 83, KS Bharat 77, Saurabh 55, C Pujara 52, N Saini 50*, M Hasan 3/129, H Murad 3/145)
