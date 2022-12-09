Representative image
India A bags 310-run first innings lead on third day

At stumps, the home team was 49 for two in 30 overs in its second innings, still behind by 261 runs.
Dt Next Bureau

SYLHET: Jayant Yadav (83 off 150 balls, 10 fours), Saurabh Kumar (55 off 39 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and Navdeep Saini (50 not out off 68 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) struck half-centuries as India A bagged a mammoth 310-run first innings lead before declaring at 562 for nine against Bangladesh A on the third day of the second Test here on Thursday.

India skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who had completed his ton on Wednesday, was removed for 157 (248 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes) in the first session of the day.

At stumps, the home team was 49 for two in 30 overs in its second innings, still behind by 261 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh A 252 & 49/2 in 30 overs vs India A 562/9 decl. in 147.1 overs (A Easwaran 157, Jayant 83, KS Bharat 77, Saurabh 55, C Pujara 52, N Saini 50*, M Hasan 3/129, H Murad 3/145)

