India A bags 310-run first innings lead on third day

SYLHET: Jayant Yadav (83 off 150 balls, 10 fours), Saurabh Kumar (55 off 39 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) and Navdeep Saini (50 not out off 68 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) struck half-centuries as India A bagged a mammoth 310-run first innings lead before declaring at 562 for nine against Bangladesh A on the third day of the second Test here on Thursday.

India skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, who had completed his ton on Wednesday, was removed for 157 (248 balls, 14 fours, 2 sixes) in the first session of the day.

At stumps, the home team was 49 for two in 30 overs in its second innings, still behind by 261 runs.