Delhi, final team to qualify for Pro Kabaddi play-offs
HYDERABAD: Defending champion Dabang Delhi became the sixth and final team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 play-offs after a thrilling 46-46 tie against Bengal Warriors here on Thursday.
Delhi (63 points from 22 matches) joined Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas in the top-six.
The sixth-placed Delhi will face the third-placed Bulls in the Eliminator stage, while Yoddhas and Thalaivas, fourth and fifth on the table respectively, will fight for a spot in the semi-finals.
At the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday, Delhi captain Naveen Kumar (16 raid points) and Bengal skipper Maninder Singh (18 raid points) led their teams from the front.
