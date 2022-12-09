Delhi, final team to qualify for Pro Kabaddi play-offs

HYDERABAD: Defending champion Dabang Delhi became the sixth and final team to qualify for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 play-offs after a thrilling 46-46 tie against Bengal Warriors here on Thursday.

Delhi (63 points from 22 matches) joined Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas in the top-six.

The sixth-placed Delhi will face the third-placed Bulls in the Eliminator stage, while Yoddhas and Thalaivas, fourth and fifth on the table respectively, will fight for a spot in the semi-finals.

At the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday, Delhi captain Naveen Kumar (16 raid points) and Bengal skipper Maninder Singh (18 raid points) led their teams from the front.