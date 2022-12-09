Australia wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 1st T20I

MUMBAI: Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Friday.

The five-match series presents an opportunity for both teams to put the finishing touches on the lineup they ultimately want to play in the T20 World Cup, which is just a few months away.

Alyssa Healy has been named the new captain of Australia. She was given the opportunity to lead Australia as Rachael Haynes announced her retirement and regular skipper Meg Lanning is still on her indefinite sabbatical.

"We wanted to bowl first, though our atting isn't that bad. We have one debutant. Anjali has been good and she brings in experience from domestic cricket. We have variety in our bowling. We want to want to build a winning momentum and continue with it," said Harmanpreet at the toss. "We haven't played here before.

Hopefully, we would get stuck into this Indian line-up. It has been a long time (since) we have been here. This is great series and it has been a long time since we've been here. We also have a debutant," said Healy after winning the toss.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh