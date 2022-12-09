Sports
S Anush hands Krishnagiri a slender five-run lead
Krishnagiri secured a slender five-run first innings lead over Thiruvallur.
CHENNAI: Leg-spinner S Anush (7/58) picked up a seven-wicket haul as Krishnagiri secured a slender five-run first innings lead over Thiruvallur on the second day of the TNCA Inter-Districts Under-16 semi-final contest in Thiruvallur on Thursday.
BRIEF SCORES: Krishnagiri 169 & 39/2 in 17 overs vs Thiruvallur 164 in 71.4 overs (M Mohith Singh 47, R Sohan Pushparaj 40, S Anush 7/58)
