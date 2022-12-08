Tamil Nadu women’s U-19 team demolishes J&K by 10 wickets

CHENNAI: Medium pacer KB Vamsi (5/19) bagged a five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu demolished Jammu and Kashmir by 10 wickets in the Women’s Under-19 one-day Group E match in Pune on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, Jammu and Kashmir was bundled out for 125, courtesy of Vamsi’s stunning performance. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu got past the line with a little over 26 overs left in the bank, with openers M Sabrina (51 not out off 83 balls, 4 fours) and Aafreen A Sait (45 not out) remaining unbeaten.