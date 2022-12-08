Tamil Nadu women’s U-19 team demolishes J&K by 10 wickets
CHENNAI: Medium pacer KB Vamsi (5/19) bagged a five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu demolished Jammu and Kashmir by 10 wickets in the Women’s Under-19 one-day Group E match in Pune on Wednesday.
Invited to bat first, Jammu and Kashmir was bundled out for 125, courtesy of Vamsi’s stunning performance. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu got past the line with a little over 26 overs left in the bank, with openers M Sabrina (51 not out off 83 balls, 4 fours) and Aafreen A Sait (45 not out) remaining unbeaten.
BRIEF SCORES: Jammu & Kashmir 125 in 48 overs (Sheena Saraf 29, Rudrakshi Chib 34, KB Vamsi 5/19) lost to Tamil Nadu 126/0 in 23.5 overs (M Sabrina 51*, Aafreen A Sait 45*)
