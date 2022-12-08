Chotrani beats Nanavati in last-16

CHENNAI: Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra defeated 3/4th seed Kanhav Nanavati from Tamil Nadu in straight games (11-8, 11-5, 11-5) in the Men’s Round-of-16 match of the 78th HCL SRFI National Squash Championship here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, top seeds Abhay Singh and Joshna Chinappa, both from Tamil Nadu, recorded 3-0 victories in their respective men’s and women’s last-16 matches.