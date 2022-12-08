Representative image
Chotrani beats Nanavati in last-16

Meanwhile, top seeds Abhay Singh and Joshna Chinappa, both from Tamil Nadu, recorded 3-0 victories in their respective men’s and women’s last-16 matches.
CHENNAI: Veer Chotrani of Maharashtra defeated 3/4th seed Kanhav Nanavati from Tamil Nadu in straight games (11-8, 11-5, 11-5) in the Men’s Round-of-16 match of the 78th HCL SRFI National Squash Championship here on Wednesday.

RESULTS: Round-of-16: Men: Abhay Singh (TN) bt Naveen Jangra (SSCB) 3-1 (11-8, 11-2, 8-11, 11-4); Suraj Chand (MH) bt Vikas Mehra (TN) 3-2 (11-9, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8); Sandeep Jangra (SSCB) bt Vaibhav Chauhan (SSCB) 3-0 (11-3, 11-2, 11-7); Vijay Kumar (SSCB) bt Rahul Baitha (MH) 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-3); Veer Chotrani (MH) bt Kanhav Nanavati (TN) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-5); Velavan Senthilkumar (TN) bt Ranjit Singh (SSCB) 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-3); Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN) bt Jamal Sakib (SSCB) 3-0 (11-2, 11-8, 12-10); S Navaneeth Prabhu (TN) bt Ravi Dixit (HR) 3-2 (10-12, 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4).

Women: Joshna Chinappa (TN) bt Yashi Jain (RJ) 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-6); Anjali Semwal (MH) bt Subhadra Nair (KL) 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-3); Akanksha Salunkhe (GA) bt Rathika Suthanthira Seelan (TN) 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5); Janet Vidhi (MH) bt Shameena Riaz (TN) 3-1 (11-3, 4-11, 11-6, 13-11); Urwashi Joshi (MH) bt R Pooja Arthi (TN) 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-7); Tanishka Jain (MH) bt Sanika Choudhari (DL) 3-2 (9-11, 4-11, 11-1, 11-7, 11-5); Tanvi Khanna (DL) bt Sunita Patel (MH) 3-0 (11-3, 13-11, 11-2 ); Anahat Singh (DL) bt Sushmita Panigrahi (Goa) 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-0)

