Innings win for Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Host Tamil Nadu earned a thumping innings and 167-run win over Tripura in Group A of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy here on Tuesday.

Resuming from its overnight second innings score of 71 for three, the visitor was bowled out for 150. TN’s CV Achyuth (3/47), P Vignesh (3/27) and Akash Devkumar (3/12) were the pick of the bowlers sharing nine wickets between them.

Tamil Nadu with 24 points has qualified for the knockouts which will commence on December 10.