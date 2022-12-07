Innings win for Tamil Nadu
TIRUNELVELI: Host Tamil Nadu earned a thumping innings and 167-run win over Tripura in Group A of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy here on Tuesday.
Resuming from its overnight second innings score of 71 for three, the visitor was bowled out for 150. TN’s CV Achyuth (3/47), P Vignesh (3/27) and Akash Devkumar (3/12) were the pick of the bowlers sharing nine wickets between them.
Tamil Nadu with 24 points has qualified for the knockouts which will commence on December 10.
Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 467/8 decl. bt Tripura 150 & 150 in 70.3 overs (Anandh Bhowmik 69, CV Achyuth 3/47, P Vignesh 3/27, Akash Devkumar 3/12) Points: Tamil Nadu 7 (24) ; Tripura 0 (13)
