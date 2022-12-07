FIFA World Cup 2022 upsets: Biggest shock results in tournament

DOHA: The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already seen some surprising results. This year's global football spectacle in Qatar has already seen jaw-dropping matches, with minnows mowing heavyweights. Do you remember November 23 when the Samurai Blue of Japan bagged a famous victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany?The FIFA World Cup has seen many big upsets in the ongoing tournament, often involving countries that would be considered footballing "minnows" producing an unexpected result against a powerhouse from the sport's traditional heartlands of Europe and South America. Here is the list of the upsets so far.