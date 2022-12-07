FIFA World Cup 2022 upsets: Biggest shock results in tournament

DOHA: The 2022 FIFA World Cup has already seen some surprising results. This year's global football spectacle in Qatar has already seen jaw-dropping matches, with minnows mowing heavyweights. Do you remember November 23 when the Samurai Blue of Japan bagged a famous victory over one of the pre-tournament favourites Germany?The FIFA World Cup has seen many big upsets in the ongoing tournament, often involving countries that would be considered footballing "minnows" producing an unexpected result against a powerhouse from the sport's traditional heartlands of Europe and South America. Here is the list of the upsets so far.
Marvellous Morocco prevail over Belgium
Morocco stunned everyone by defeating Belgium 2-0 in Group F. The world's second-ranked squad succumbed to the spirited Atlas Lions, who are ranked 22. Morocco's first goal came from Abdelhamid Sabiri, and Zakaria Aboukhlal sealed perhaps their biggest triumph in history in extra time.
Costa Rican resurrection against Japan
Costa Rica were thrashed 7-0 by Spain in their opening match. So another defeat over Japan was on the cards. However, the tide changed in favour of the North American nation during the encounter. Keysher Fuller scored the game's lone goal as Costa Rica defeated Japan in Group E, keeping both their and Germany's prospects for the tournament alive.
Japan conquered the mighty Germans
Another enormous upset occurred when the German wall collapsed like a house of cards at the hands of Japan's Samurai. Germany took the lead thanks to Ilkay Gundogan, but Japan sealed a historic victory with two late goals. The Blue Samurai advanced to the knockout round thanks to goals from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.
Spirited Saudi Arabia beat Messi's Argentina
Argentina suffered their first World Cup defeat at the hand of Saudi Arabia 1-2. Argentina gained the lead in their opening group encounter against Saudi Arabia, thanks to Lionel Messi's goal. But Saudi Arabia responded with two goals of their own in the second half. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored for the Asians, who defeated the two-time World Champions.
Morocco stun Spain 3-0 on penalties
Morocco's 3-0 win on penalties over Spain was the latest stunner. The Atlas Lions knocked out one of the title favourites on December 6 in the round of 16, after Spain missed all three of its penalties, following a 0-0 over 120 intense minutes.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android