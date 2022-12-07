Sports

Bangladesh post 271/7 against India in second ODI

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.
India team players
India team playersTwitter/@BBCI
PTI

MIRPUR: Bangladesh posted 271 for seven against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.

Brief Score: Bangladesh: 271 for 7 in 50 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 100 not out, Mahmudullah 77; Washington Sundar 3/37).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Washington Sundar
Mohammed Siraj
second ODI
Bangladesh vs India
Bangladesh score

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in