England secures stunning 74-run win in 1st Test
RAWALPINDI: England showcased its aggressive approach in Test cricket once again with a superb 74-run victory over Pakistan in the final session of the first Test here on Monday.
Needing 263 runs with eight wickets in hand on Day 5, Pakistan was dismissed for 268 against the reverse swing of James Anderson (4/36) and Ollie Robinson (4/50), the host losing its last five wickets for just 11 runs after tea.
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach (1/56) wrapped up the match by picking up the last wicket of Naseem Shah (6), trapped leg before wicket, after England delayed the second new ball for well over an hour with Anderson and Robinson doing the damage with the old ball.
Pakistan also succumbed to the relentless attacking field settings of England captain Ben Stokes throughout the final day. “What we have had to deal with coming in makes this win even better,” Stokes said, referring to a virus that hit half of his teammates on the eve of the match.
“We wanted to come here and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket and giving ourselves an opportunity to win. We have no interest in drawing.”
BRIEF SCORES: England 657 & 264/7 decl. bt Pakistan 579 & 268 in 96.3 overs (S Shakeel 76, Imam-ul-Haq 48, M Rizwan 46, A Ali 40, J Anderson 4/36, O Robinson 4/50)
