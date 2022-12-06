Delhi, Kochi sizzle in Indian Racing League third round

CHENNAI: Speed Demons Delhi and GodSpeed Kochi dominated the third round of the Indian Racing League Season 1, which concluded on Sunday at the Madras International Circuit here.

While Delhi secured victory in Sprint Race 2 and finished second in the Feature Race on Sunday, Kochi emerged victorious in Sprint Race 1 on Saturday.

In the Feature Race on Sunday, Hyderabad Black Birds came out on top. In the second sprint race, Shahan Ali Mohsin put Delhi on top of the podium with a lap timing of 1:31.630 and was followed by Jon Lancaster of Chennai Turbo Riders, who recorded a timing of 1:31.758.

In the Feature Race, Hyderabad, represented by Neel Jani and Akhil Rabindra, secured a comprehensive win with a timing of 00:41:20.848.

Delhi (00:41:21.384) and Bangalore Speedsters (00:41:22.633) finished second and third respectively.