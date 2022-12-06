Chess Olympiad was better organised, says Praggnanandhaa

CHENNAI: Chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Tuesday said that the recently-held Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram was organised in a better manner and was liked by the foreign players.

"When I recently interacted with the foreign players they liked the way the event was organised. They liked the hotel rooms given to them and it was better set," said Praggnanandhaa, while addressing the media, in the Secretariat.

Praggnanandhaa along with his mother Nagalakshmi and school authorities met Chief Minister MK Stalin at Secretariat to show the recently received Arjuna Award and obtained wishes from Stalin. After meeting him, Praggnanandhaa said that the State government is extending all possible help to the sportspersons by providing them the facilities and also by giving cash rewards.

He also said that his aim is to become the world champion in Chess and had to work hard to achieve the goal.