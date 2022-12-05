Sukant wins gold in Peru Para Badminton tournament

NEW DELHI: Indian shuttlers, led by Para World Championships bronze medallist Sukant Kadam, shone at the Peru Para Badminton International in Lima by clinching six gold medals.

World No.3 Kadam defeated Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang 21-14 21-15 in the men's singles SL4 category, while Nehal Gupta won the SL3 event beating Mathieu Thomas of France 21-16 21-14.

''I am really happy with the result, I have been training hard. I have had a good year and I hope that I continue with the same consistency next year,'' Kadam, who won bronze in the 2022 Para World Championships, said after clinching the title.