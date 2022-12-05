Brazil frets over Neymar fitness

DOHA: Whether Neymar is in the line-up, on the bench or resting for a third consecutive game will depend on how he performs in Brazil’s last training session ahead of the team’s match against South Korea on Monday in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening win over Serbia. He was back training with team-mates on Saturday, but it remains unclear whether he’s fit enough to play against South Korea.

“He will train this afternoon, and if he trains well, he will play,” Brazil coach Tite said ahead of the team’s practice session on Sunday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the opening whistle instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match.

“Obviously we won’t say that it’s better to face Brazil when Neymar is playing, but I always prefer when the best players are there,” South Korea coach Paulo Bento said.

South Korea advanced after a surprise win over Portugal in the team’s last group game, making it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Tests after the Serbia match showed ligament damage in Neymar’s ankle and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to play again in Qatar.