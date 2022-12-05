A Badrinath, SR Athish sizzle for Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: Centuries from A Badrinath and SR Athish helped host Tamil Nadu declare its first innings at 467 for eight against Tripura on the second day of the fifth and final round of the Group ‘A’ of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy here on Sunday.

Wicket-keeper Athish was unbeaten on 100 (122b, 5x4, 5x6) and skipper A Badrinath scored 108 (250b, 4x4).

The duo added 109 runs for the fourth wicket. In reply, Tripura was 10 for no loss at stumps.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 467/8 decl. in 139.5 overs (S Mohamed Ali 61, KTA Madhava Prasad 64, A Badrinath 108, AB Dhiyash 77, SR Athish 100*, Diptanu Chakraborty 3/121, Anandh Bhowmik 3/74) vs Tripura 10 for no loss in 16 overs