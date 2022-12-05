1st Test: Pak needs 263 runs to beat rampant England on Day 5

RAWALPINDI: Rampant England pushed its first Test in Pakistan in 17 years to an exciting last-day finish after setting a brave target of 343 runs for the home team on Sunday.

Pakistan ended the fourth day at 80-2, needing a further 263 runs in a maximum of 90 overs left in the first Test of the three-match series.

First innings centurion Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 43 off 60 balls while one of four Pakistan debutants, Saud Shakeel, was lucky to be there on 24 after Keaton Jennings couldn’t hold on to a two-handed catch close to the wicket in the penultimate over of the day.

Ben Stokes’ plan to start with a barrage of short-pitched balls paid dividends for England in the final session after the tourist declared its second innings at 264-7 at tea for an overall lead of 342. Abdullah Shafique (6), one of the three Pakistan first innings century-makers, fell into England’s trap and pulled to Ollie Robinson in the deep before Azhar Ali was struck on his right index finger in the same over and left the field in pain.

BRIEF SCORES: England 657 & 264/7 decl. In 35.5 overs (Z Crawley 50, H Brook 87, J Root 73) vs Pakistan 579 & 80/2 in 20 overs