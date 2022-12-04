Asian Junior C'ships: Unnati wins India's 1st medal in U-17 category

NONTHABURI: Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda became the first-ever Indian under-17 shuttler to clinch a medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships on Sunday.
She lost to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match in the women’s singles category.
“First-ever U-17 singles shuttler to play final at #AsianJuniorChampionships finishes with silver. Well done champ, proud of you! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI).
In the men’s doubles category, the in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also got a silver medal.
They went down to their Chinese Taipei opponent, Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin, in the final.
“ARSH/SANSKAR GET ! Brilliant show boys, proud of you, way to go! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted BAI Media.
Indian shuttler Anish clinched a silver medal in the under-15 category in the ongoing Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Sunday.
The shuttler went down to Chinese Taipei’s Chung-Hsiang Yih in final of men’s singles final on Sunday. Yih won by margin of 8-21, 24-22, 19-21.
“FOR ANISH! A magnificent display of by our young champ, proud of you. @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #AsianJuniorChampionships #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI).
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android