Asian Junior C'ships: Unnati wins India's 1st medal in U-17 category

NONTHABURI: Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda became the first-ever Indian under-17 shuttler to clinch a medal at the Asian Junior Badminton Championships on Sunday.

She lost to Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match in the women’s singles category.

“First-ever U-17 singles shuttler to play final at #AsianJuniorChampionships finishes with silver. Well done champ, proud of you! @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI).