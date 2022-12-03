TN Under-16 team earns three points from drawn match

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned three points from the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match against Uttar Pradesh, which concluded on Saturday in Raipur. Tamil Nadu declared its second innings at 291 for nine and set Uttar Pradesh a victory target of 331. In the fourth and final innings of the three-day match, Bhavy Goyal struck an unbeaten 159 (185 balls, 19 fours, 6 sixes), but could not get his team over the line.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 126 & 291/9 decl. in 103.1 overs (Abhinav Kannan 41, Gaurav Ravindran 66, R Sree Shivaji 32, RS Ambrish 61*, V Benny Hinn 47, Yashu Pradhan 6/73) drew with Uttar Pradesh 87 & 285/8 in 81 overs (Sachin Tiwari 30, Bhavy Goyal 159*, Aditya Shishoudiya 28, RS Ambrish 2/25, V Benny Hinn 2/69). Points: Tamil Nadu 3; Uttar Pradesh 1