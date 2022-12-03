Sports

Tamil Nadu U-19 openers score half-centuries

The Tamil Nadu opening batters – KTA Madhava Prasad (64 off 125 balls, 6 fours) and S Mohamed Ali (61 off 139 balls, 6 fours) – scored half-centuries and put on 127 runs in 43.1 overs after the home team decided to bat first.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu put 166 for two on the board against Tripura before rain intervened in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Tirunelveli on Saturday. The Tamil Nadu opening batters – KTA Madhava Prasad (64 off 125 balls, 6 fours) and S Mohamed Ali (61 off 139 balls, 6 fours) – scored half-centuries and put on 127 runs in 43.1 overs after the home team decided to bat first.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 166/2 in 60 overs (S Mohamed Ali 61, KTA Madhava Prasad 64, Diptanu Chakraborty 2/41) vs Tripura

Cooch Behar Trophy
BCCI Women’s Under-19
KTA Madhava Prasad
Tamil Nadu U-19
S Mohamed Ali

