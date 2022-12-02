Mumbai City crushes Goa 4-1

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC scored plenty of goals yet again as it defeated FC Goa 4-1 in the Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz (16 & 48) moved to the top of the scoring chart with a brace – he now has six goals – while Lallianzuala Chhangte (42) and Alberto Noguera (55) also got on the scoresheet for the home team.

Iker Guarrotxena (22) was the lone scorer for Goa, for which midfielder Edu Bedia was sent off in the 79th minute following a second yellow card. The unbeaten Mumbai City remains top of the table with 21 points from nine matches while Goa is sixth with 12 points off eight games.

Result: Mumbai City FC 4 (JP Diaz 16 & 48, L Chhangte 42, A Noguera 55) bt FC Goa 1 (I Guarrotxena 22)