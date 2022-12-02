Madness to play last-16 match in two days, says coach Scaloni

DOHA: Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said that it was “madness” for his team to play its World Cup last-16 match against Australia with just two rest days after its last group game.
Argentina defeated Poland 2-0 on Wednesday night to top its group and set up Saturday’s clash.
“I think it is absolute madness to play in nearly two days and a bit when we are top of the group. I cannot understand it,” Scaloni said after the match at the Stadium 974 ended just before midnight.“ What time is it? Nearly 1 o’clock in the morning… Thursday, the next day is for preparation and then we play. Those are not good conditions, but it is the same for everyone. We are first in the group. We could have had more rest".
Australia will only benefit from a few hours’ more time to recuperate and prepare than Argentina, given its last group match was completed earlier on Wednesday.
