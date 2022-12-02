Gaurav scores patient fifty for TN Under-16

CHENNAI: Gaurav Ravindran struck a patient 66 (198 balls, 10 fours) while RS Ambrish remained unbeaten on 49 as Tamil Nadu reached 263 for eight in its second innings against Uttar Pradesh at stumps on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) match in Raipur on Friday. Tamil Nadu, which held a 39-run advantage at the end of the opening exchange, now has an overall lead of 302 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 126 & 263/8 in 97 overs (Abhinav Kannan 41, Gaurav Ravindran 66, R Sree Shivaji 32, RS Ambrish 49*, V Benny Hinn 32*, Yashu Pradhan 5/62) vs Uttar Pradesh 87