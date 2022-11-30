Thalaivas, Delhi play out nail-biting tie, share spoils

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas and defending champion Dabang Delhi played out a nail-biting 37-37 tie in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Delhi inflicted its first ‘All Out’ with a little over 30 seconds left on the clock to level the score at 36 apiece. Both teams then bagged a point each at the fag end to share the spoils. TT remains fifth in the table with 56 points from 19 matches while DD, which is also fighting for a play-off spot, is sixth with 54 points off 19 games.

The lead raiders from both sides – Narender (14 points) for Thalaivas and Delhi skipper Naveen Kumar (15 points) – hogged the limelight in the thriller at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The Tamil Nadu team inflicted the first ‘All Out’ of the match in the 14th minute to secure a five-point (13-8) advantage. Thalaivas maintained the cushion as it led 20-15 at the half-time interval. But, with the help of a few ‘Super Tackles’, Delhi dominated the opening stages of the second half and made a comeback to draw parity at 24 all.

However, Thalaivas, despite not having momentum on its side during the first strategic timeout, surged ahead again. In the 33rd minute, TT effected its second ‘All Out’ to open up a seven-point lead at 31-24. But, DD roared back into the contest in the last five minutes to split the points. A few advanced tackles from Thalaivas defenders, which ended unsuccessfully, helped the cause of the defending champion.

RESULTS: Dabang Delhi 37 tied with Tamil Thalaivas 37; Bengaluru Bulls 25 lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers 45