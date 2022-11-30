India A take honours against Bangladesh A

DHAKA: The pace-spin combo of Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar impressed the most as India A grabbed the opening-day honours after a commanding performance against Bangladesh A in the first unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Opting to field after winning the toss, Saini (3/21), Saurabh (4/23) and Mukesh Kumar (2/25) helped India A bundle out its opponent for a paltry 112 in only 45 overs.

In reply, the visitor finished strongly at 120 for no loss to go ahead by eight runs by the time stumps were drawn. Yashasvi Jaiswal and India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran were looking good at 61 and 53, respectively, when play ended on the first day.

After Saini and Mukesh picked up five of the top six with just 63 runs on the board, the host recovered somewhat to cross three figures owing to Mosaddek Hossain’s 63.

Hossain struck six fours and three sixes after Bangladesh was reeling at 26 for five at one stage.