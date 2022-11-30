Big win for Tamil Nadu

JAIPUR: Riding on centuries from S Aravind and Daryl S Ferrario, Tamil Nadu recorded an emphatic 186-run win over Nagaland in the BCCI Men’s U-25 State ‘A’ trophy match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu finished at 300 for five in 50 overs with Aravind scoring 103 and Ferrario remaining not out on 107. The left-right duo of Aravind and Ferrario added 120 runs in 129 balls for the second wicket.

This was Aravind’s second century of the season. In reply, Nagaland was bundled out for 114 with S Ajith Ram (4/14) and skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul (3/21) sharing seven wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 300/5 in 50 overs (S Aravind 103, Daryl S Ferrario 107*, Hem Bahadur 3/49) bt Nagaland 114 in 44 overs (Shamphri Terang 46, S Ajith Ram 4/14, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 3/21). Points: TN 4 (24); Nagaland 0 (0)