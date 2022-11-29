FIFA WC: Valencia, Mbappe lead way in race for Golden Boot

QATAR: The prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot race is in full swing, with some of the game's most lethal goal scorers bringing their talents to the biggest stage.
Harry Kane bagged the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but who will take home the coveted prize this time around? And with 64 matches scheduled in World Cup 2022, the race for the Golden Boot will certainly be an interesting one.
Kylian Mbappe | France | 3 goals
Mbappe is emerging as France's World Cup talisman. He tormented the Socceroos with his devastating turn of pace, scoring and assisting in France's World Cup opener. He grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck against Denmark. He drove aggressively towards the box and finished on the stretch to send his first-time finish past Schmeichel.
Enner Valencia | Ecuador | 3 goals
Enner Valencia made his World Cup debut with a brace against hosts Qatar, helping Ecuador to a 2-0 victory. He would have had a hat trick if VAR hadn't overruled a goal. He continued his impressive scoring streak with a tap-in against the Netherlands immediately after the first half to equalise for Ecuador.
Bruno Fernandes | Portugal | 2 goal
Fernandes has been an essential member of Portugal's World Cup team this year. He contributed two assists in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Ghana. He then followed it up with another effective performance against Uruguay, where his brilliant goal-bound cross went straight into the net to open the scoring, before sending the keeper the wrong way with his classic hop from the penalty spot to send Portugal into the World Cup's last 16.
Bukayo Saka | England | 2 goals
Bukayo Saka scored twice in his World Cup debut against Iran. The winger scored twice in each half to help England to a 6-2 victory in their first match.
Lionel Messi | Argentina | 2 goals
Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut with a well-taken penalty against Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't enough to keep them from losing in their first game. And it had to be him to pull Argentina out of a hole against a tenacious Mexico side in a must-win game, as Messi breaks the deadlock with a stunning goal from outside the box.
