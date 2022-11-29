Cooch Behar Trophy: TN registers huge victory over Mizoram

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crushed Mizoram by an innings and 356 runs on the third and penultimate day – Monday – to clinch seven points from the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Jaipur.

Resuming its second innings on its overnight score of 86 for eight, Mizoram lost its remaining two wickets in the first over of the day that was bowled by Tamil Nadu off-spinner Akash Devkumar (4/23).

Tamil Nadu will play its final group match against Tripura in Tirunelveli from December 3.