6 TN shooters get medals in national shooting competition

CHENNAI: Six shooters from Tamil Nadu got medals in the ongoing 65th National Shooting Competition held in New Delhi.

In the juniors girls category, Nila Raja Balu won gold medals.

Nila along with Premya and Andhara won bronze in the girls junior team category. Prithiviraj Thondaman of Royal Pudukkottai Sports Club won silver medal in the seniors men's category.

N Bakthavachalam won bronze medal in the senior masters category (for people aged above 60) and Parthiban Manoharan won silver medal in masters category (people in the age group of 45 to 60 years).

The national shooting competition started on November 22 and will end on December 10. So far, Prithviraj Thondaman, Nila, Premya, Nivedha, KS Senthil Kumar and M Thirunavukarasu have so far been selected to represent the Indian shooting team in their respective categories.