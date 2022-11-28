He finds solutions for everything: Di Maria on Messi's goal

QATAR: Argentina star Angel Di Maria has downplayed his assist in Lionel Messi’s crucial goal for Argentina in their crucial win over Mexico at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, saying that he “threw him a turd, but he (Messi) finds solutions to everything”.

Lionel Messi’s superb long-range strike and Enzo Fernandez’s stunning goal guided Argentina to a dominating victory over Mexico 2-0 on Saturday in the Group C game at the Lusail Stadium, keeping their FIFA World Cup dream alive.

“I threw him a turd, but he always finds solutions to everything,” The Juventus star was quoted as saying by Goal.com after the match.

“What matters is that the ball got to him. We had spoken a minute before [the goal]. He said they were dropping deep, narrow, inside [the area] and so the space in front of them would appear, to try to give it to him there. I waited for that moment to appear and gave it to him. And he scored a tremendous goal. I do not have words any more. I have had the chance to play with the best player in the world at club level, and for 14 years with the national team, and for me Leo is everything,” he added.

It may not have been a memorable performance, but Argentina get the win they needed, beating Mexico 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

After their shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, Argentina knew defeat would mean elimination. They laboured once more until Messi’s 65th-minute intervention.

In a rough and tense match, the 35-year-old, who is likely playing in his final World Cup, scooped up Angel Di Maria’s pass outside the box and fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner to break the score.

Three minutes from time, Argentina secured the victory thanks to a ball from substitute Enzo Fernandez, who cut inside and curled a beautiful goal past Guillermo Ochoa. Messi then switched roles and became the game’s provider.

The win, which seemed implausible at times during a game marred by continuous fouls and lacking in quality, moves Argentina up to the second position in Group C, a point behind Poland, whom they will play in their final match as they attempt to secure a spot in the round of 16.