Trilok Nag, Jaganath power TN to 7-wicket win over Assam

Opting to bat first, Assam could manage only 121 all-out, courtesy of fine performances from Tamil Nadu medium pacers H Trilok Nag (4/49) and RS Jaganath Sinivas (3/11)
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu notched up its fifth successive victory in the Men’s Under-25 tournament with a seven-wicket win over Assam in Group A in Jaipur on Sunday. Opting to bat first, Assam could manage only 121 all-out, courtesy of fine performances from Tamil Nadu medium pacers H Trilok Nag (4/49) and RS Jaganath Sinivas (3/11), who combined for seven wickets. In the chase, Tamil Nadu got the job done in just 23 overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Assam 121 in 42.2 overs (Ishan Ahmed 58, H Trilok Nag 4/49, RS Jaganath Sinivas 3/11) lost to Tamil Nadu 122/3 in 23 overs (S Aravind 33, RS Mokit Hariharan 41, Daryl S Ferrario 34*). Points: Tamil Nadu 4(20); Assam 0(8)

