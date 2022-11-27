Hyderabad emerges victorious in Chennai leg

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Black Birds dominated the second weekend races in the Indian Racing League Season 1 at the Madras International Circuit here. A sprint race and a feature race were held on Sunday as the second leg of the four-legged event came to an end. In Sprint Race 2, Akhil Rabindra placed the Hyderabad team on top of the podium with a timing of 1:32.108. In the feature race, Black Birds emerged victorious in 36:55.501 while GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces finished second and third respectively with timings of 37:07.957 and 37:23.507. ‘Home’ team Chennai Turbo Riders and Speed Demons Delhi are yet to make a mark in the IRL, whose third leg will be hosted here on December 3 and 4.