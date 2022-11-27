Sports

Hyderabad emerges victorious in Chennai leg

‘Home’ team Chennai Turbo Riders and Speed Demons Delhi are yet to make a mark in the IRL, whose third leg will be hosted here on December 3 and 4
Akhil Rabindra placed the Hyderabad team on top of the podium with a timing of 1:32.108
Akhil Rabindra placed the Hyderabad team on top of the podium with a timing of 1:32.108
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Hyderabad Black Birds dominated the second weekend races in the Indian Racing League Season 1 at the Madras International Circuit here. A sprint race and a feature race were held on Sunday as the second leg of the four-legged event came to an end. In Sprint Race 2, Akhil Rabindra placed the Hyderabad team on top of the podium with a timing of 1:32.108. In the feature race, Black Birds emerged victorious in 36:55.501 while GodSpeed Kochi and Goa Aces finished second and third respectively with timings of 37:07.957 and 37:23.507. ‘Home’ team Chennai Turbo Riders and Speed Demons Delhi are yet to make a mark in the IRL, whose third leg will be hosted here on December 3 and 4.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras International Circuit
Akhil Rabindra
Chennai Turbo Riders
GodSpeed Kochi
Speed Demons Delhi
Hyderabad Black Birds
Chennai leg
Indian Racing League Season 1
Sprint Race 2

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in