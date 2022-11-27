East Bengal posts 3-1 victory

JAMSHEDPUR: East Bengal FC put on a top display of counter-attacking football, led by forward Naorem Singh’s three assists, as it sealed a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

East Bengal took control of the match early on as VP Suhair put it in front just 90 seconds into the game. Jamshedpur was caught napping during a throw-in routine and allowed too much space for Naorem, who lifted his head and put in a dipping cross towards the far post. Suhair produced a low diving header.

Cleiton Silva would soon get into action to put EBFC 2-0 ahead. In the 26th minute, Silva picked up the ball after a Jamshedpur corner and drove it forward before releasing Naorem on the left. Naorem kept the defenders at bay as Silva made a lung-busting run. The Brazilian received the second of Naorem’s inch-perfect deliveries of the night and rose with the ball on the bounce to slot it in.

Towards the end of the half, Jamshedpur was awarded a penalty after Lalchungnunga was found to have elbowed Harry Sawyer while contesting a header. Jay Emmanuel Thomas got his chance took it to make it 1-2 for JFC. EBFC came out for the second half determined to stretch its lead and did so in the 58th minute.

RESULT: Jamshedpur FC 1 (JET 40(P)) lost to East Bengal FC 3 (VP Suhair 2, C Silva 26 & 58)