Dominant Tamil Nadu only two wickets away from victory

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu stood only two wickets away from victory against Mizoram at stumps on the second day of the one-sided Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Theni on Sunday. After declaring on its overnight first innings score of 545 for three, Tamil Nadu bundled Mizoram out for 103 and enforced the follow-on. In its second essay, Mizoram was struggling at 86 for eight at close of play. Left-arm spinner P Vignesh (2/23 and 4/18) bagged six wickets on the day while medium pacer CV Achyuth (4/29) was impressive in the first innings with four scalps.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 545/3 decl. in 90 overs (S Mohamed Ali 301*, SR Athish 213*) vs Mizoram 103 in 61.2 overs (K Vanrotlinga 50, CV Achyuth 4/29, Akash Devkumar 3/12, P Vignesh 2/23) & (following on) 86/8 in 35 overs (K Vanrotlinga 30, P Vignesh 4/18, Akash Devkumar 2/23)