Aslam, Pankaj shine as Puneri Paltan defeats Telugu Titans

Guman Singh picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba took the lead at 4-2 in the 5th minute. Guman continued to showcase top form and reduced the Warriors to just one member on the mat in the 7th minute. Moments later, Guman pulled off another magnificent raid to help his team inflict an ‘All Out’ and take a huge lead at 12-4. However, Vaibhav Garje and Girish Maruti Ernak scored tackle points and kept the Warriors in the game at 9-13. The Bengal side kept fighting and inflicted an ‘All Out’ just before half-time, but it was still behind the Mumbai team at 21-23 at the end of the first half.