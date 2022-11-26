TN’s Mohamed Ali, Athish make merry with huge scores

CHENNAI: S Mohamed Ali smashed an unbeaten triple century while SR Athish remained unconquered after hitting a double hundred as Tamil Nadu posted 545 for three against Mizoram at stumps on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Group A match in Theni on Saturday. Opener Mohamed Ali (301 batting off 238 balls, 35 fours, 5 sixes) and No.5 Athish (213 batting off 260 balls, 21 fours, 9 sixes) piled 476 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket to put Tamil Nadu in the driver’s seat. Mohamed Ali became the first batter to score a triple ton in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy while Athish struck his maiden double century.