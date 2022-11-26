Racing League: Hyderabad dominates
CHENNAI: Hyderabad Black Birds enjoyed a good day at the office on the opening day – Saturday – of the second weekend of the Indian Racing League Season 1 here.
After the races in the Hyderabad street circuit were cancelled last week following an accident, the IRL action shifted to Chennai on Saturday. The Hyderabad franchise, comprising drivers Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy, dominated the proceedings at the Madras International Circuit.
In Qualifying 1, Akhil came out on top with a timing of 1:32.787 while GodSpeed Kochi’s Nikhil Bohra finished second in 1:32.971. In the second qualifying, Neel came first with a timing of 1:32.108, with Rishon Rajeev of Bangalore Speedsters following him in 1:32.286. In the much-awaited sprint race, Neel emerged victorious. Having won the sprint race, Hyderabad will have an advantage on the race day – Sunday.
Meanwhile, ‘home’ team Chennai Turbo Riders and Goa Aces had poor outings as they looked off-colour from the very beginning.
