Racing League: Hyderabad dominates

In Qualifying 1, Akhil came out on top with a timing of 1:32.787 while GodSpeed Kochi’s Nikhil Bohra finished second in 1:32.971. In the second qualifying, Neel came first with a timing of 1:32.108, with Rishon Rajeev of Bangalore Speedsters following him in 1:32.286. In the much-awaited sprint race, Neel emerged victorious. Having won the sprint race, Hyderabad will have an advantage on the race day – Sunday.