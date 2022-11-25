Mumbai City moves to top of ISL table

GUWAHATI: Mumbai City FC moved to the top of the Indian Super League 2022-23 table with a comfortable 3-1 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday. The unbeaten Mumbai City has 18 points from eight matches after recording its fifth win of the ISL season while NorthEast, which suffered its seventh successive defeat, is yet to open its account.

Midfielder Ahmed Jahouh converted a penalty-kick, with Bipin Singh and Jorge Pereyra Diaz also getting on the scorecard for Mumbai City. Parthib Gogoi had made it 1-1 for NorthEast United, which once again was second best. NEUFC new signing Wilmar Jordan came on to make his ISL debut in the 57th minute, but the host was already 1-3 down and the striker could not assert his presence.