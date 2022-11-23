Sony bags TV rights for India’s ODI and Test tour of Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) on Wednesday announced that it has bagged the television rights for broadcasting India's tour of Bangladesh, comprising three ODIs and two Tests, set to happen in December. This will be the first time India will tour Bangladesh since 2015.

India's tour of Bangladesh will begin with three ODIs from December 4, 7 and 10 to be held at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

It will be followed by Tests at Chattogram from December 14 to 18 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, followed by the second Test from December 22-26 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

"We are happy to note that Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for India's tour of Bangladesh 2022. Sony Sports Network is among the industry leaders, and I am sure the broadcast quality and standards will be befitting of a much-anticipated series like this one," said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Cricket Board.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma in ODIs and Tests, with KL Rahul serving as his deputy. The tour will also include players like Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (ODIs only), Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (Tests only) and Mohammed Shami among others in India's last bilateral series of 2022.

"It gives us immense pleasure to present fans with Team India's final series before ending a successful year of cricket. India's overseas record under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been remarkable, and we hope to witness the same success in Bangladesh.

With this series, we aim to continue providing fans with non-stop cricket action," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

The two Tests between India and Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle, where India are currently placed fourth with 52.08 percentage points.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are at last position in the championship table with 13.33 percentage points.

India are scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on December 1 and will leave the country on December 27 after the tour ends. India tour of Bangladesh will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 channels in India.