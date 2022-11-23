Puneri beats Jaipur to go top

This is Puneri’s 11th win in 17 matches and the victory saw it cement its position at the top of the table with 64 points. As has been the trend this season, Puneri’s win was once again fashioned by an all-round performance. In the raiding department, the usual suspects Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde did what was expected of them, and in defence, its captain, Fazel Atrachali, made his presence felt with an assured display.