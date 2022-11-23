Pak vs Eng first Test to go ahead as scheduled from Dec 1: Sources

KARACHI: The first Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi from December 1 to 5 will go ahead as scheduled despite the expected political unrest in that city and adjoining Islamabad, according to sources.

The decision to hold the Test at Rawalpindi Stadium came after PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and the British High Commissioner in Pakistan met main opposition party chairman Imran Khan who has planned a massive rally in the twin cities on November 26 and 27.

According to sources, Imran, himself a former Pakistan captain, assured Ramiz and the British High Commissioner that there would be no disruption to the match nor would there be any security concerns for the English players.

“Imran told Ramiz that the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf who will be coming to Islamabad and Rawalpindi have been told that they should not hold any rallies or protests near the Rawalpindi stadium nor anywhere close to the team hotel of the two teams in Islamabad,'' the source said.

Concerns have been raised over the decision of Pakistan Cricket Board to go ahead with the Test in Rawalpindi as political parties in the past have used international matches to further their agenda.

The source said that the PCB had earlier prepared an alternate plan to move the first Test from Rawalpindi if the security officials with the English team and local administration see any sort of security concerns for both sides due to the political unrest.

The England team which is presently holding a training camp in Abu Dhabi will reach Islamabad on November 27, the same day the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has called on its workers to converge in Islamabad.

The other two Tests will be played in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21).The England team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years.

The PCB has already begun selling tickets for the first Test.