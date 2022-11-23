Mike Hussey in awe of Warner-Head partnership in ODI v England

MELBOURNE: Legendary Australian cricketer Mike Hussey is seeing a blossoming opening partnership between Travis Head and David Warner, with the 47-year-old veteran of 185 ODIs saying the former is making the most of the opportunity after the retirement of Aaron Finch.

Head cracked a fine 152 and shared an opening partnership of 269 runs with David Warner as the duo set several records on way to thrashing England by 221 runs (D/L method) and make a clean sweep of the three-match series at Melbourne on Tuesday.

"David Warner has looked hungry all series and Travis Head now has the opportunity at the top of the order after the retirement of Aaron Finch," Hussey said on SEN 1170 Mornings on Wednesday.

The 269-run stand for the opening wicket is the largest partnership for any wicket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"It was an absolutely incredible performance and one that cannot be downplayed. I thought it was going to be a really difficult pitch to bat on with plenty of movement for the bowlers, overcast conditions and lots of moisture in that pitch," said Hussey.

"After 30 overs, they were 0-150 so I was made to look like a goose. They were absolutely incredible in difficult conditions for batting. They had England under pressure right from the word go," he added.